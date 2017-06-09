Rare Chuck Berry interview to be broadcast for first time

An interview with rock’n'roll legend Chuck Berry which has been gathering dust for 40 years will be broadcast for the first time.

The recording sees the late Roll Over Beethoven singer talk about driving himself to his own gigs, after becoming fed up with his supporting band’s drinking, and how “sentimental” music made him “furiously romantic”.

Berry, who died in March at the age of 90, rarely gave interviews.

Anthony Wall, who went on to become series editor of BBC arts strand Arena, interviewed Berry in the 1970s while moonlighting as the rock critic for the Morning Star.

He recorded both interviews in broadcast quality and between his shifts on the Today programme he lovingly put his two, rare interviews together with Berry’s songs.

After he made the recording, Wall originally offered the programme to Radio 1 but the station only wanted the raw interviews.

When he told producers that they could have the whole programme or nothing, they declined his request, so the interviews remained on the shelf for 40 years.

:: Chuck Berry 40 Years On will be broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music on Sunday June 11 at 1pm.