Rapper Travis Scott arrested in USA for 'inciting a riot'

Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested following a concert in north-west Arkansas.

Police in the city of Rogers said in a Facebook post that the music artist, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was arrested following a concert Saturday night on charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police said Webster encouraged people to bypass security and rush the stage, resulting in injuries to a security guard, a police officer and several others.

Travis Scott (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The conditions of the injured were not released.

The post said Webster was taken to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, but county jail records did not list him as an inmate Sunday and the company listed as his agent did not immediately return a phone call and an email for comment when contacted by the Associated Press..