Rapper T.I. and his wife split as she files for divorce
Rapper T.I. has split from his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris.
Tameka filed for divorce after six years of marriage with the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr, Henry County Court records show.
I wanted to gather up all the Pix of all your extravagant parties u had thru the years that we spend together & more fun memories over the 15 yrs we spent inseparable. @troubleman31 u are by far the best man I've ever met & u will always have my heart & nothing can ever erase all the great times & hard times we've been thru together. I will love u till I die. Happy happy birthday King👑💘💦💋
Tameka was a member of the defunct 90′s multi-platinum R&B group Xscape. She also won a Grammy Award in 2000 for co-writing TLC’s hit single “No Scrubs.”
Records show the 41-year-old singer filed for divorce on December 7.
Tameka, T.I. and their three children starred in the VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which was first shown in 2011.
Meanwhile in Disney 🌎....— T.I. (@Tip) December 20, 2016
Half of the Harris' got it LIT🔥 pic.twitter.com/wFHgc5o09G
Tameka has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship.
