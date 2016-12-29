Rapper T.I. and his wife split as she files for divorce

Rapper T.I. has split from his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Tameka filed for divorce after six years of marriage with the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr, Henry County Court records show.

Tameka was a member of the defunct 90′s multi-platinum R&B group Xscape. She also won a Grammy Award in 2000 for co-writing TLC’s hit single “No Scrubs.”

Records show the 41-year-old singer filed for divorce on December 7.

Tameka, T.I. and their three children starred in the VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which was first shown in 2011.

Tameka has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship.
