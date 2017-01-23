Rapper Soulja Boy to face Los Angeles court on firearms charges

Rapper Soulja Boy is to appear in court charged with illegally possessing firearms.

The US musician, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested at his home in Los Angeles on December 15 after he was allegedly found with the guns, one of which was reported stolen from a police vehicle.

He is charged with possession of a Mini Draco AR-IS assault weapon, being a felon in possession of a Glock 21 .45 calibre handgun and receiving a stolen Glock 21 handgun.

Way faces more than four years in prison if convicted on the charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The 26-year-old has scored two top 10 hits in the UK including Crank That in 2007, which reached number two, and Kiss Me Thru The Phone in 2009.

He is due to appear at the Los Angeles County Superior Court later on Monday. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.