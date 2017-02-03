Rapper Nicki Minaj's LA mansion vandalised by burglars in €163,000 raid

Police are investigating a burglary at the home of rapper Nicki Minaj after items worth more than $175,000 (€163,000) were stolen.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident took place at Nicki’s luxury mansion in Beverly Hills but the musician was not at home at the time.

An LAPD spokesman said: “It is still undetermined how burglars got inside the home.

Nicki Minaj (Ian West/PA)

“They took jewellery and other property totalling approximately 175,000 dollars.”

No suspects have been identified yet and an investigation is continuing, the spokesman said.

The burglary took place between between November 24 and January 24, he added.

Issa secret shoot 👅🎀 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the mansion was vandalised during the raid, with furniture destroyed and some of Nicki’s clothing cut up.

Nicki – who has scored 10 top 10 hits in the UK – has not commented on the burglary but shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday, which she captioned: “Secret shoot.”

A spokesman for Nicki could not be reached immediately.