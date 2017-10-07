Rapper Nelly arrested following sexual assault claim

US rapper Nelly has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault.

Authorities in Washington said that a woman called police in the early hours of Saturday morning and claimed she had been sexually assaulted by the artist, real name Cornell Haynes, on a tour bus.

The 42-year-old musician, who had just been performing at the White River Amphitheatre in the area, was arrested and taken into custody less than an hour later.

Nelly performing at the Orange Rock Corps concert at the Royal Albert Hall (Yui Mok/PA)

A statement from the Auburn Police Department, read: “At 3:48am a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper Nelly.

“The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheatre just hours before.

“After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 AM Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility.

“Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident.”

On the evening of his show, the Dilemma singer Tweeted: “Anytime you feel like the whole world is against you you need to scratch that s*** its really you against the whole world because the whole world don’t know you exist.”

Nelly is due to perform in Dublin and Belfast in November.