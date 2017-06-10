'Randy Mandy' first to be booted out of BB house

Mandy Longworth has become the first contestant to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

The 51-year-old from Doncaster, nicknamed “randy Mandy”, was booted out in Friday night’s episode after fellow housemate Tom Barber was forced to choose between her and Imran Javeed.

As Arthur Fulford, Chanelle McLeary, Sukhvinder Javeed, Lotan Carter, Raph Korine and Rebecca Jane were all saved by the public, Tom, who was granted the title of “People’s Housemate” earlier this week, was asked to pick between Mandy and Imran.

Mandy and Charlotte (Matt Crossick/PA)

Mandy’s daughter, Charlotte, who she entered the house with on Monday’s opening show, burst into tears as her mother was evicted.

Speaking to Emma Willis after she left the house, Mandy claimed Tom chose to kick her out because he was “threatened by Charlotte and I as a couple”.

In Friday night’s episode of the Channel 5 reality series, the 16 housemates were given the results of the General Election.

The revelation came after there were clashes over political beliefs between the housemates – who have been split into two teams of citizens and exiles.

The teams were set the task of debating a range of issues including tax on higher earners and Brexit.

Big Brother continues on Channel 5 on Saturday night.