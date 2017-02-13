Rag 'n' Bone Man set to claim number one with debut album

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s first album, Human, looks set to claim the number one spot just days after its release.

The Sussex-born singer-songwriter and Brits Critics’ Choice winner’s debut collection has already sold more than 70,000 copies since it hit the shelves on Friday.

A top spot this week would mark a special victory for the singer, real name Rory Graham, whose single of the same name peaked at number two last year.

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man (Matt Crossick/PA)

Another newcomer, Rip It Up by Thunder, is seeing success as it heads for second place, followed by Little Fictions by Elbow in third, One Foot Out by Nines in fourth and the La La Land film soundtrack in fifth.

Meanwhile, it looks like Ed Sheeran’s reign over the singles chart is facing competition.

While his recent track Shape Of You remains on top, it looks like Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s signature Human could be climbing back to its number two spot, bumping Sheeran’s Castle On The Hill into third.

Ed’s tracks had dominated the top two spots (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

You Don’t Know Me by Jax Jones ft Raye is currently standing in fourth place, followed by Zayn and Taylor Swift’s duet I Don’t Wanna Live Forever for the film Fifty Shades Darker, released last week.

The final results will be revealed on Friday by the Official Charts Company.