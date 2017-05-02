Radiohead to release OK Computer deluxe version on 20th anniversary

Radiohead will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the acclaimed OK Computer with a reissue featuring three previously unreleased tracks.

The deluxe release will also include a notebook containing 104 pages of frontman Thom Yorke’s “library of scrawled notes” and will be available on June 23 – the same day as their Glastonbury headline performance.

The British rock group announced the news on Tuesday following weeks of mysterious build-up in which posters appeared in cities around the world and a short teaser video was posted online.

Priced at £100, the new reissue is called OKNOTOK, with the three unreleased songs titled I Promise, Man Of War and Lift. It will also feature eight B-side tracks.

OK Computer, Radiohead’s third album, was released on June 16 1997 and saw the band distance themselves from their previous sound on The Bends.

It has long been cited as one of the greatest record of all times by critics, musicians and fans alike.

Announcing the reissue, the band said: “Rescued from defunct formats, prised from dark cupboards and brought to light after two decades in cold storage… OK COMPUTER: the original 12-track album, three unreleased tracks and eight B-sides, all newly remastered from the original analogue tapes.”

Also included in OKNOTOK is a sketchbook of “preparatory work”, a book of more than 30 never before seen artworks and a mix tape compiled by the band from the session archives and demo tapes.