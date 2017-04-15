Radiohead forced to leave Coachella stage twice due to sound issues

Radiohead were forced to leave the stage twice during their Coachella headline gig because of sound issues.

The band were the top-billed act on the opening day of the Californian festival, but were plagued by problems including the sound cutting out completely, and audio feedback at the beginning of their set.

After the second time that the band left the stage while the issues were resolved, frontman Thom Yorke reappeared and made a joke about Radiohead’s reputation for being downbeat.

He quipped: “I’d like to tell a joke to lighten the mood. But we’re Radiohead so f*** it.”

Fans vented their annoyance about the slip-ups on social media.

Very disappointed that Coachella messed up Radiohead's sound. I've been waiting my whole life to see them. 😕 — Kristin Anne (@misskristinanne) April 15, 2017

Coachella have murdered Radiohead's set. Sound has cut out 3 times and now all you can hear is bass. #disaster — Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) April 15, 2017

Radiohead deserved better Coachella.... hope the sound engineers learned something tonight 🙃 — Nathalia Fagundes (@nathaliaf28) April 15, 2017

One person thought that UK festival Glastonbury would not let such an accident happen.

You wait for that magical last verse of Let Down, & the sound drops out just for that minute. Roll on Glastonbury. #Coachella2017 #Radiohead — Max Pilley (@max_pilley) April 15, 2017

However, others praised Radiohead for keeping their cool.

Sound tech issues aside, @radiohead played an amazing set. So good the speakers couldn't handle it. — AJ Caughey (@ajcaughey) April 15, 2017

Shame everyone is focused on sound problems in @Radiohead #coachella set. Seriously it was about 4mins out of 2hr+ show. THEY WERE AMAZING — Natalie Johnston (@drnatj) April 15, 2017

Awed by @radiohead, acted like perfect English gents during @coachella's unfortunate string of sound failures. You melted my face and heart. — Karl A. Gurney (@KarlGurn) April 15, 2017

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place in Indio, California, over two consecutive weekends with the same line-up at each event.

Saturday’s headliner is Lady Gaga and Sunday’s is Kendrick Lamar, with Radiohead returning on Friday.