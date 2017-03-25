Rachel Stevens lined up for this year's Celebrity Masterchef

Former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens is slated to join the line-up for this year’s Celebrity MasterChef.

According to The Sun newspaper, the pop star and TV personality is the first star to have signed up for the forthcoming BBC series, which will air this summer.

A source was quoted as saying: “Rachel loves cooking and can’t wait to get into the kitchen.

Rachel Stevens (Ian West/PA)

“She’s a keen amateur chef and won’t be going home without a fight.”

The regular version of the BBC cookery show returns on Wednesday March 29 with 64 amateur cooks being put through their paces by hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Celebrity MasterChef follows a similar format and this year will see 20 famous wannabe chefs compete for the trophy.

Last year’s Celebrity MasterChef was won by former star of The Real Hustle Alexis Conran, as he triumphed over Louise Minchin and Jimmy Osmond in the final.

Other previous winners of the series, which has aired since 2006, include Ade Edmondson, Lisa Faulkner, Kimberly Wyatt and Sophie Thompson.