Quiz: It’s pudding week on the Great British Bake Off – so how well do you know your desserts?

It’s getting to that time of year when you long for a pub lunch followed by a really indulgent, comforting pudding, all while sitting by a warm fire. So it’s perfect timing for pudding week on the Great British Bake Off.

This week on the Channel 4 show, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will ask the contestants to make a steamed favourite for the technical challenge and a multi-layered showstopper.

You might be laughing at the TV when someone’s signature bake doesn’t rise, but do you know your treacle sponge from your bread pudding? Take our quiz and find out.