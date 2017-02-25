Quiz: Can you match these award-winning actors to the film that won them their Oscar?
Hollywood’s finest are about to go head to head to win the most coveted award in the film industry: the Oscar.
Over 3,000 awards have been handed out to date, but how well do you remember the acting triumphs of the past 88 Academy Awards?
See if you can match these award-winning actors and actresses to the film that won them their little golden statue…
Academy Awards, Oscars, Oscars 2017
