Quiz: Can you match the school to the television show?

Here’s one for any TV addicts, a school exam where it pays to have ditched the homework in favour of idly watching the telly.

Where did Zack, AC and Screech take lessons and have an exasperated Mr Belding shout: “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey! What is going on here?” Where did The OC’s Marissa go to school before she was expelled, and which school’s basketball team did we cheer on in Hang Time?

We’ve remembered 15 shows where schools are part of the storyline or key to the setting. Take a trip down memory lane as you try to recall who studied at Mckinley, James Wood, Pacific Coast, the Chilton Academy and more.