Queen Latifah thrilled to receive top entertainment industry honour

Queen Latifah will get the royal treatment at the upcoming American Black Film Festival Honours.

The Oscar-nominated actress is set to receive the Entertainment Icon award at this year’s ceremony, to be held in Los Angeles on Friday.

The star of films such as Chicago and Hairspray said she is honoured to receive the award.

Queen Latifah (Ian West/PA)

“It means so much to me coming from fellow entertainers and my peers,” she said.

Queen Latifah got her start as a rapper almost three decades ago. Besides her Oscar nod for Chicago, she’s also been nominated twice in Emmy acting categories and won a Golden Globe.

The American Black Film Festival Honours will air in the US on BET and Centric on February 22.

Other honourees include Terrence Howard, while actress Regina Hall will host the event.