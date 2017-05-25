Queen Elizabeth has watched The Crown - here's what she thinks

Everyone loves a good boxset binge - but does that apply to royalty too? asks Pam Ryan.

A senior royal source told the Daily Express that Queen Elizabeth II has watched Netflix's The Crown and it turns out she's a big fan.

In case you don't know, The Crown depicts Queen Elizabeth's reign, with the first season focusing on her rise to power and adjustment to a life she never thought she would lead.

Her son, Prince Edward, urged her to watch the series and apparently she has seen all 10 episodes.

"It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper, while watching TV or a film.

"They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised."

Who wants transparency when you can have magic? pic.twitter.com/2QZsAkc6Qw — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 28, 2017

It must be very strange to watch a show about the intimate moments of your own life. It is a good thing she is happy with it overall.

The cast and crew have just finished filming season two and will no doubt be feeling the pressure knowing there is a set of royal eyes on them.