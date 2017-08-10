Pyper America Smith credits Mormonism for getting her through ‘crazy’ LA life

Model and musician Pyper America Smith has told how her Mormon religion helps keep her grounded amid a “crazy” Los Angeles lifestyle.

The Utah-born star, 20, moved to Hollywood with her family when she was 11 years old, after her sister Daisy Clementine was offered a modelling contract.

She told Marie Claire magazine: “Growing up in the (Mormon) Church and community in Utah has built me up into this person who can (deal with a place like) LA, which is so busy and crazy.

Me contemplating global warming 🤔 @supergauk A post shared by Pyper America Smith (@pyperamerica) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

“If I need time to reflect, I have this huge part of me that I just hold on to. It’s kind of like my rock.”

Recalling the family-of-six’s big move, she continued: “I look back and think, why did my parents do this?

“It was so risky… My whole family were like crammed into this two-bedroom apartment in Hollywood. It was crazy.”

September issue of Marie Claire, out now (Marie Claire UK/ David Roemer/PA)

But while supporting her three siblings – who together form the line-up of alternative rock band The Atomics – is clearly important to her, she admitted that she was shocked when her “nerdy, funny-looking” little brother, Lucky Blue Smith, was also spotted by model scouts as a child.

The 19-year-old, youngest of the Smith siblings, has since worked with brands such as Tom Ford, Calvin Klein Jeans, Michael Kors, Versace and Fendi.

Sleeeepy girl A post shared by LUCKY BLUE SMITH (@luckybsmith) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Last month he welcomed his first child, daughter Gravity, with his model girlfriend Stormi Bree Henley, 26.