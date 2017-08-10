Pyper America Smith credits Mormonism for getting her through ‘crazy’ LA life
Model and musician Pyper America Smith has told how her Mormon religion helps keep her grounded amid a “crazy” Los Angeles lifestyle.
The Utah-born star, 20, moved to Hollywood with her family when she was 11 years old, after her sister Daisy Clementine was offered a modelling contract.
She told Marie Claire magazine: “Growing up in the (Mormon) Church and community in Utah has built me up into this person who can (deal with a place like) LA, which is so busy and crazy.
“If I need time to reflect, I have this huge part of me that I just hold on to. It’s kind of like my rock.”
Recalling the family-of-six’s big move, she continued: “I look back and think, why did my parents do this?
“It was so risky… My whole family were like crammed into this two-bedroom apartment in Hollywood. It was crazy.”
But while supporting her three siblings – who together form the line-up of alternative rock band The Atomics – is clearly important to her, she admitted that she was shocked when her “nerdy, funny-looking” little brother, Lucky Blue Smith, was also spotted by model scouts as a child.
The 19-year-old, youngest of the Smith siblings, has since worked with brands such as Tom Ford, Calvin Klein Jeans, Michael Kors, Versace and Fendi.
Last month he welcomed his first child, daughter Gravity, with his model girlfriend Stormi Bree Henley, 26.
