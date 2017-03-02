PwC Oscars blunder accountants get security guards

Bodyguards have been hired to protect the two accountants responsible for the Oscars best picture blunder.

A spokeswoman for the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) auditing firm, Carey Bodenheimer, said the company is providing security to Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, according to Associated Press.

Cullinan and Ruiz were dismissed by the film academy on Wednesday for mixing up the envelopes announcing the winner at Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards.

The confusion on stage at Sunday’s ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Bodenheimer said security had been called in for the two partners after their home addresses and photos of their family members were published in the media.

The error, acknowledged as the biggest that has ever taken place at the ceremony, saw La La Land mistakenly announced as the winner of best picture when Moonlight had actually won.

PwC took responsibility for the shambles, saying Cullinan and Ruiz made “a series of mistakes” and failed to follow established backstage protocols.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty presented the award (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Cullinan tweeted a photo of La La Land actress Emma Stone from backstage, minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture.

Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said Cullinan’s distraction caused the error.