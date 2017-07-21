Pudsey, BGT’s favourite dog, has died

Britain’s Got Talent’s 2012 winner Pudsey the dog has died, show bosses have confirmed.

The ITV show announced the news in a Twitter post on Friday and included a tribute to Pudsey’s owner, Ashleigh Butler.

The post read: “We are saddened to hear that today we lost Pudsey, a most marvellous winner. Our thoughts are with Ashleigh.”

Pudsey – a border collie, bichon frise and Chinese crested cross – charmed viewers with Ashleigh during their routine to the Mission Impossible theme, and he became the first dog act to win the series.

Ashleigh and Pudsey had worked together for 11 years.

In October 2012, a book titled Pudsey: My Autobidography, was released, chronicling the talented pet’s rise to fame.

Ashleigh and Pudsey at The Pride of Britain Awards last year (Ian West/PA)

Success continued for one of the nation’s favourite pooches as he hit the big screen in 2014, taking the leading role in his own movie, Pusdey The Dog: The Movie.

The pair also journeyed to America following their big win, where they performed on America’s Got Talent and appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Tributes began to pour in within minutes of Britain’s Got Talent sharing the sad news, with fans commenting that they were “heartbroken” and sending warm wishes to his family.

Ashleigh and Pudsey delighted fans with a brief re-appearance in a promotional video for this year’s show.