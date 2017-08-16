Public take to social media to pay tribute to Michael Twomey

The death of actor Michael Twomey has led to a host of tributes being made to the Cork star.

Famed as one half of comedy duo Cha and Miah, with a career spanning six decades, Mr Twomey died in Cork today aged 83.

Since, people have taken to social media to share their memories of the legendary actor.

One of the giants of Irish Theatre left us today. Goodbye Michael Twomey. It was my honor to know you #RIP https://t.co/xDnVw0uvLy — Mary OBrien (@MaryOBrien) August 16, 2017

We are so sad to hear the news that Michael Twomey has sadly passed away today. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Cf5l0v1ynE — CADA Performing Arts (@CadaCork) August 16, 2017

Today we were saddened to hear of the passing of our great friend, the talented actor director Michael Twomey. RIP a true gentleman. pic.twitter.com/I0ljdu5QKc — Cork County Library (@corkcolibrary) August 16, 2017

What a loss entertained generations of cork people RIP Michael Twomey #MichaelTwomey pic.twitter.com/IVh3dUKODD — GP (@garrypb) August 16, 2017

Sad day for Cork and anyone interested in the performing arts. I used to enjoy Michael Twomey on Frank Halls Pictorial Weekly. Rest in peace — Donal Power (@The_Paor) August 16, 2017

Sad to hear of the death of Michael Twomey, of Cha and Miah fame. Deeply involved in Cork theatre, he will be missed. #RIP — Dan Boyle (@sendboyle) August 16, 2017

End of an era in Cork. We say goodbye to the wonderfully talented Michael Twomey of Cha & Miah. RIP #theytalkaboutthegreats pic.twitter.com/EXi735VJAE — Trevor Welch (@TWelchTV3) August 16, 2017

Michael Twomey RIP. Had the honour of working with Michael and getting to know him over past 4 years. Absolutely irreplaceable — Sean Kelly (@KellySean79) August 16, 2017

Denis McSweeney, Chair on the Board of The Everyman, posted a moving tribute on Facebook.

RIP.