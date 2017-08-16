Public take to social media to pay tribute to Michael Twomey

The death of actor Michael Twomey has led to a host of tributes being made to the Cork star.

Famed as one half of comedy duo Cha and Miah, with a career spanning six decades, Mr Twomey died in Cork today aged 83.

Since, people have taken to social media to share their memories of the legendary actor.

Denis McSweeney, Chair on the Board of The Everyman, posted a moving tribute on Facebook.

By Steve Neville

