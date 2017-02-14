Prue Leith tipped to replace Mary Berry as Bake Off judge

Television cook Prue Leith is set to replace Mary Berry as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, according to reports.

The former Great British Menu judge will appear alongside Paul Hollywood when the hit show moves to Channel 4 later this year, The Sun reported.

Leith, 76, is reportedly seen as a "like for like" replacement for Berry, who chose to stay with the BBC along with hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

A source told the newspaper: "Both are from similar backgrounds, so hopefully viewers will be accepting and give Prue a chance to win them over.

"Following in Mary's footsteps is a big challenge. But the producers are confident that Prue has all the attributes. In cookery circles she's practically royalty."

The South African-born author, campaigner and restaurateur stepped down as a judge on The Great British Menu in October after 10 years on the programme.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said they will be announcing the revamped show's line-up "in due course".

Last month Berry, 81, was named best TV judge at the National Television Awards for The Great British Bake Off.

The makers of the show, Love Productions, said in a statement: "We will be announcing the line-up of The Great British Bake Off in due course."