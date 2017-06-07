'Proud papa' John Legend helps daughter Luna throw first pitch at baseball game

Singer John Legend was every inch the “proud papa” after his one-year-old daughter threw the first pitch at a baseball game in the US.

The Glory singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen took Luna to Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington, to watch the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins.

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Sports fans were charmed when John held up Luna, who was wearing a mini Mariners top, and helped her toss the baseball.

Both stars shared images of the pitch on Instagram.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

“Proud papa,” John captioned one picture, adding the hashtag “#LunasFirstTour”.

Another image of the family showed Luna investigating some sweet treats behind the scenes.

John quipped: “Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners’ bubble gum.”

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

“What a sweet family!” one fan gushed on Instagram, while another asked model Chrissy: “How do you look so good in sweatpants??”