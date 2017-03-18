Proud Lisa Riley doesn't recognise herself in photos taken before losing weight

Lisa Riley has said she does not recognise herself in photos taken before her dramatic weight loss.

The former Emmerdale star shared before and after snaps of herself on Twitter, telling fans she cannot  believe how big she used to be.

A former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, Lisa, 40, has since lost 10 stone after kickstarting a new diet at a slimming retreat in August 2015.

In the throwback photograph, a morbidly obese Lisa poses leaning on a car, while the after photograph shows her much slimmer figure as she stands next to a rail of clothes.

Loose Women
Lisa Riley (right) is a panellist on Loose Women (ITV)

Fans praised Lisa for her dedication to losing weight.

Lisa is a panellist on ITV daytime chat show Loose Women and has spoken previously about how strange it feels to be such a different size.

She said on the show in April 2016: “It’s still hard for me to see my reflection… bits of me are just missing.

“It’s insane because now it’s just so different. I was happy before, don’t get me wrong, but I needed to do it.”
