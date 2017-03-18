Proud Lisa Riley doesn't recognise herself in photos taken before losing weight

Lisa Riley has said she does not recognise herself in photos taken before her dramatic weight loss.

The former Emmerdale star shared before and after snaps of herself on Twitter, telling fans she cannot believe how big she used to be.

Sometimes it hits me,TRULY don't recognise the person in the other photo, feel proud of choices I was ALLOWED to make,decided to make change pic.twitter.com/xUimcYGRVW — Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) March 17, 2017

A former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, Lisa, 40, has since lost 10 stone after kickstarting a new diet at a slimming retreat in August 2015.

In the throwback photograph, a morbidly obese Lisa poses leaning on a car, while the after photograph shows her much slimmer figure as she stands next to a rail of clothes.

Lisa Riley (right) is a panellist on Loose Women (ITV)

Fans praised Lisa for her dedication to losing weight.

@Reallisariley I think you should be proud, but you have always looked beautiful then and now. Xx — mark white (@saintmark22) March 17, 2017

@Reallisariley You look amazing. It's what is inside what counts. You made change for your benefit, not to please other people x — Faizal Perager (@man18united) March 17, 2017

@Reallisariley wow that's so inspiring .. You look amazing - you should be so proud 🙌🏻 xx — nicola brady starr (@nicolabrady) March 17, 2017

Lisa is a panellist on ITV daytime chat show Loose Women and has spoken previously about how strange it feels to be such a different size.

She said on the show in April 2016: “It’s still hard for me to see my reflection… bits of me are just missing.

“It’s insane because now it’s just so different. I was happy before, don’t get me wrong, but I needed to do it.”