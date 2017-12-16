Prosecutors decline to charge rapper Nelly with rape

A rape case against rapper Nelly has been dropped by prosecutors because the accuser has refused to cooperate.

The woman accused Nelly of raping her on his tour bus in October in a Seattle suburb.

Police arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, in his tour bus at a Walmart on suspicion of second-degree rape and he was later released.

Shortly afterwards, the woman said she wanted to stop the investigation.

Prosecutors said that they have reviewed the investigation, but without the woman’s help they cannot “proceed or fully assess the merits of the case”.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said in a statement that the performer had been the victim of a “deceitful allegation devoid of credibility”.

Mr Rosenblum said Nelly supports advocacy groups that deal with sexual assault and violence against women and is dedicated to raising awareness about such issues.

“However, this type of reckless false allegation cannot be tolerated, as it is an affront to the real survivors of sexual assault,” he said.