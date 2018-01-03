Prosecutors consider Harvey Weinstein charges following police investigations

Prosecutors are considering bringing charges against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after police in Beverly Hills handed over two investigations.

They are believed to be the first cases considered by prosecutors since dozens of women came forward to accuse the producer of sexual harassment and assault.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the development on Tuesday, but did not discuss specifics of the allegations.

Harvey Weinstein with Gwyneth Paltrow, one of the stars to accuse him of sexual harassment (Yui Mok/PA)

Spokesman Greg Risling said: “Two cases have been presented to our office by the Beverly Hills Police Department regarding Mr Weinstein and are under review.”

Beverly Hills police spokeswoman Lieutenant Elisabeth Albanese confirmed the development, but said there would be no further comment until prosecutors decide whether to press charges.

Mr Risling also announced that police handed over five files on film-maker James Toback, who has been publicly accused of harassment by actresses including Selma Blair and Julianne Moore.

Toback, 73, has not been directly contactable but has denied claims to the Rolling Stone magazine and The Los Angeles Times, which has reported more than 200 women have made allegations against him.

Five files against film-maker James Toback have also been handed to police (Matt Crossick/PA)

Beverly Hills police previously said it had received “multiple complaints” against Weinstein, 65.

Numerous public claims about Weinstein’s behaviour in Beverly Hills hotels have been aired, including by actress Dominique Huett who is suing him over an allegation of sexual assault.

She alleges he forcibly performed oral sex on her at the Peninsula hotel in November 2010.

A second actress, who was not named in court documents, accused Weinstein of raping her in the Montage hotel in 2016 after he discussed giving her a role in a TV series.

Ashley Judd publicly accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her in a Beverly Hills hotel (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Weinstein’s downfall began with a New York Times investigation in which actress Ashley Judd said he sexually harassed her in the Peninsula in 1997 during what she expected to be a business meeting.

Police in London, New York and the city of Los Angeles are also investigating Weinstein.

He has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex and a source close to him suggested prosecutors will dismiss the latest cases due to California’s since-scrapped statute of limitations.