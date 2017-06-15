Promising America’s Got Talent contestant dies just before his audition airs
America's Got Talent contestant, Dr. Brandon Rogers has died just weeks before his audition episode was set to air.
The 29-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car when it crashed in Maryland early Saturday morning, TMZ reports.
The singer had already a large fan base on Instagram and was discovered by the AGT team after he posted this video in his scrubs singing Bended Knee by Boyz II Men.
The video also attracted the attention of the band themselves, who went on to invite Rogers to perform with them as part of their recent Las Vegas show.
The 90s group have since taken to Facebook page expressing their condolences.
It is not known whether the show will air his audition next month.
