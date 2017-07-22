Professor Green says he was subjected to abuse by Britain First supporters

Professor Green has said he had abuse shouted at him during a Britain First rally in Rochdale while filming a documentary.

The rapper and TV presenter, real name Stephen Manderson, told his 748,000 Instagram followers that he had been “led” to film at the far-right group’s event in the Greater Manchester town.

The 33-year-old added he was accused by some of those involved in the rally of “defending rapists”.

Short day in Rochdale… a person we're filming with led us to filming on a Britain First rally. A conversation with one of their leaders quickly escalated into me apparently being 'as bad as them', someone wishing my kids got raped and generally just lots of shouting, oh and apparently I was defending rapists? You couldn't make it up – I think I'd asked what the party message is when someone from the crowd shouted that. Not a fan of further engraining disunity, scapegoating and manipulating people by tapping into their unhappiness and giving them a 'reason' for all that's wrong in their world – using the anger and unrest of the working class to incite hatred and cause division. Fucking horrible morning – get me a drink. A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Along with a picture of himself pulling a face, Professor Green wrote: “Short day in Rochdale … a person we’re filming with led us to filming on a Britain First rally.

“A conversation with one of their leaders quickly escalated into me apparently being ‘as bad as them’, someone wishing my kids got raped and generally just lots of shouting, oh and apparently I was defending rapists?

“You couldn’t make it up – I think I’d asked what the party message is when someone from the crowd shouted that.”

He added: “Not a fan of further engraining disunity, scapegoating and manipulating people by tapping into their unhappiness and giving them a ‘reason’ for all that’s wrong in their world – using the anger and unrest of the working class to incite hatred and cause division (sic).”

making documentaries can lead you into places you'd rather not be… I am truly dreading today 🎥🎥🎥 A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

He said it had been a “f****** horrible morning” and that he wanted a drink.

Three hours earlier, Professor Green had said he was “dreading” the day ahead of him.

He posted a picture of himself on a train along with the caption: “Making documentaries can lead you into places you’d rather not be … I am truly dreading today.”

He did not reveal what the topic of the documentary was that he was filming or reveal any further details.

Professor Green has produced several documentaries for BBC Three highlighting various issues across the UK, including Suicide And Me and Hidden And Homeless.

A representative for Professor Green has been contacted by the Press Association.