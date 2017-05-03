Priyanka Chopra: I was told women are replaceable in films

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has said she was ditched from a film because her dates did not match with the male star’s schedule.

The former Miss World winner – who has been outspoken about sexism in the industry – said she was told women were “replaceable” in films.

She told Modern Luxury magazine: “(Once) a producer told my manager that if I couldn’t adjust dates according to the male actors, then I would be replaced because women are replaceable in films when there’s a big male actor.

“I was replaced, and it felt terrible.

“I went home in tears, and I told my dad, ‘Why couldn’t you be a powerful producer?’ My poor dad.”

The 34-year-old said she learned a lot from the incident, adding: “Instances like that made me think about how I could be irreplaceable.

“What could I do to make myself strong enough (that) no one would have the audacity to say that to me or do that to me again?

“I don’t like the feeling of failing.”

Priyanka has appeared in more than 45 films and can soon be seen in the big screen adaptation of 1990s television series Baywatch.

She said she knew little about acting when she was first offered roles following her Miss World win in 2000.

“Nobody knew I could act. I didn’t know I could act,” she said.

“When you’re casting Miss World in a movie, it (makes) business sense.

“So, I learned on the job. Everything I have learned today has been on the job.”

