Prince's six siblings urge judge to name them rightful heirs to late star's estate

The six known surviving siblings of Prince have urged a Minnesota judge not to delay naming them the rightful heirs to the late music superstar’s estate.

Prince left no known will when he died on April 21 last year of an accidental drug overdose.

While Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide has said he was “reasonably certain” that he will declare the six siblings to be the heirs, he has also said he plans to wait for the final resolution of appeals by some purported heirs whose claims were rejected.

The six siblings served notice late last month that they want the judge to act sooner.

Fan tributes left at the memorial fence in Prince’s Paisley Park (Jim Mone/AP)

In a memo filed Wednesday, their lawyers argued that no credible surviving spouse or child has come forward, so further delays benefit nobody.

A hearing is set for May 10.

Meanwhile, the trust company overseeing Prince’s estate has picked Spotify executive Troy Carter, the former manager for Lady Gaga and Meghan Trainor, as its entertainment adviser.

In a statement shared with Billboard and Variety magazines, Carter said he was humbled to work with Prince’s family.