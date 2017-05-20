Prince's six siblings declared rightful heirs to his estate

A judge has decided that late singer Prince’s six siblings are his rightful heirs in the ongoing discussion over his multimillion-dollar estate.

Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared on Friday that Prince died without a will and that his heirs are his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings — Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John R Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson.

The siblings will still have to wait to inherit their shares of Prince’s estate, which court filings suggest has an estimated value of about $200 million (£150 million), though taxes are expected to consume about half of that.

A Prince mural painted last year in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

More than 45 people came forward in the wake of Prince’s death, claiming to be his wife, children, siblings or other relatives. Some, including a Colorado prison inmate who said he was Prince’s son, were ruled out through DNA testing.

Some of those people filed appeals, and Eide said that if appellate courts send any of the rejected claimants back to him, he will consider them. And until the appeals are resolved, Eide said the siblings won’t be able to collect anything without his approval.

Under state law, others who feel they have credible claims of heirship have a year from the judge’s order to come forward with their claims.

Prince died on April 21 2016 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Since his death, Prince’s Paisley Park studio complex and home has been turned into a museum and concert venue. His estate has also struck deals to make his albums available by streaming, and next month plans to release a remastered Purple Rain album as well as two albums of unreleased music and two concert films.