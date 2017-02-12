Prince's beaded jacket among items up for auction

Prince’s beaded jacket from the 1986 film Under The Cherry Moon is being sold at auction.

The jacket is covered in shimmering beadwork and faux pearls, and features a bolero-style front with a cape back.

This February we will be offering Prince's never laundered screen-worn beaded jacket from the 1986 film Under the Cherry Moon. pic.twitter.com/DFYs5cya3R — RR Auction (@RRAuction) January 17, 2017

It still has make-up on the collar because it is so delicate it has never been laundered.

Other items including a black-and-white-striped bolero jacket designed for a 1993 tour of Europe, a document the musician signed to play The Kid in Purple Rain and handwritten lyrics for The Screams Of Passion are also going under the hammer.

Prince (Johnny Green/PA)

Other lots include a custom Versace rhinestone cane and a handwritten award acceptance speech.

Boston-based RR Auction is handling the sales.

Prince died in April last year, aged 57.