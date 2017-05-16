Prince tribute tour announce Irish dates

Following sold-out shows across the UK, 'Purple Rain' embarks on its first nationwide tour of Ireland in 2017, bringing their world class live celebration of the music, life and legacy of Prince.

This full 8-piece live band delivers a non-stop, hit packed show spanning more than two hours!

Complete with backing vocals, horn section, keys and of course Jimi Love as the unsurpassed Prince.

Audiences can expect to see, hear and feel all of the hits from one of the most loved Artists of all time; 1999, Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, Kiss, Diamonds And Pearls, U Got The Look, When Doves Cry, Cream, I Wanna Be Your Lover and so many more..

It's even been lauded by the original Prince and the Revolution drummer Bobby Z as “authentic and on the money”.

IRISH TOUR DATES:

Weds May 17th Dublin - Vicar Street

Thurs May 18th Cork - Opera House

Fri May 19th Belfast - Limelight

Sat May 20th Galway - Black Box

Tickets priced from €27.50 go on sale this Friday January 27 at 9am for all usual Ticketmaster outlets.