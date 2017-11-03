Prince Jackson thanks fans for support after he was injured in LA road accident

Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson has thanked his fans for their concern after being involved in a traffic accident.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital on Thursday with a knee injury and “multiple lacerations”, his representative said.

He had been travelling to university in Los Angeles when he got into an accident with another vehicle.

Thank you all for your concern I️ am resting at home and working on recovering. A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

After returning home, Jackson shared a video online with a message for his fans.

He said: “I’m at home, I’m resting, I’m recovering.

“First I’d like to thank the first responders and the UCLA Harbour medical staff, they took great care of me. They made sure everything that needed to be done got done.

“Also thank you guys for all your concern, for reaching out and seeing if I’m OK, I really appreciate it.”

Prince Michael is the eldest of Jackson’s three children.