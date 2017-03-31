Prince Harry's partner Meghan Markle appears in glossy shoot for Vanity Fair

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle has appeared in a glossy magazine photoshoot alongside Emma Watson for Vanity Fair.

The lifestyle publication often profiled the Prince’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales on the front cover.

The photos for the magazine’s April edition feature Meghan and other “global leaders” who spoke at the One Young World Summit in Ottawa last October.

The Suits star in London (Ian West/PA)

They mark a rare media appearance for the 35-year-old outside of her role as Rachel Zane on the TV show Suits, since her relationship with the royal went public last year.

The American star is photographed in a white dress, standing with former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul and poet Fatima Bhutto.

An active human rights campaigner herself, Meghan attended the global summit in Canada last year as part of her role as a One Young World counsellor and World Vision ambassador.

She shared a picture of the event on her Instagram account, showing her talking to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

#TBT and #regram from @james_chau with @justinpjtrudeau and @fbhutto just one month ago in #ottawa as counselors for @oneyoungworld A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 17, 2016 at 9:31am PST

She is also a supporter of Emma’s gender equality campaign HeForShe and is a UN women’s advocate for political participation and leadership.

Meghan and Harry began dating last summer but their romance only went public in October when the Prince’s communications secretary, Jason Knauf, issued a statement attacking the media over a “wave of abuse and harassment” towards Meghan.

It is understood that the actress stayed with Harry at his home in the Kensington Palace grounds when she visited the UK in November.

In December, reports said they had been to the theatre and enjoyed a festive date watching The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time.

Meghan contributes to The Tig lifestyle website, but rarely shares other insights into her life on her social media accounts.