Prime Suspect spin-off 'like a less cheery version of Life On Mars'

Prime Suspect’s 1970s spin-off has made its debut – but viewers thought it bore a striking resemblance to another hit show set in the same period.

ITV series Prime Suspect 1973 stars Stefanie Martini as Dame Helen Mirren’s Jane Tennison at the start of her career in the police, but viewers compared it to popular BBC drama Life On Mars.

Stefanie Martini stars as Jane Tennison (ITV)

Viewers commented on the similarities they saw between the programmes.

#PrimeSuspect1973 This is going to be like less cheery version of Life on Mars — Sarah Trivuncic (@MaisonCupcake) March 2, 2017

@Brucebfg at times it felt a lot like a poor man's Life on Mars but actually thought #PrimeSuspect1973 was really rather good — Phil Ruston (@PRuston) March 2, 2017

Watching Life On Mars .... sorry #PrimeSuspect1973 — Leon 80s Radford (@Leon80sRadford) March 2, 2017

Some wondered whether Philip Glenister’s Life On Mars character Gene Hunt might make a crossover appearance.

I keep expecting to see Gene Hunt. #PrimeSuspect1973 — LeanneNorthumberland (@leauk84) March 2, 2017

What point does Gene Hunt rock up? #PrimeSuspect1973 — Alex Leam (@alexleam) March 2, 2017

Others found they missed the BBC series.

Watching #PrimeSuspect1973 just makes me want to watch Life on Mars all over again — Olivia Jade Thrumble (@Livvy_Jade) March 2, 2017

However, there was praise for Stefanie’s portrayal of the character Dame Helen made famous.

Young Jane is giving the iconic character a good go and I love the slight references to the woman she later becomes. #PrimeSuspect1973 — ReBal Heart (@HausofKubrick) March 2, 2017

@Smartiniful Congrats on #PrimeSuspect1973. Filled some huge shoes brilliantly. — Dan Johnson ن (@danwjonson) March 2, 2017

The programme’s soundtrack was also a hit with the audience.

#PrimeSuspect1973

Loved it and fantastic soundtrack!!!👏👏👏👏😁😁😁 — Ali Sinclair (@blacktartanlass) March 2, 2017

Cat Stevens and Joe cocker I'm enjoying the music so far in #PrimeSuspect1973 — Tanya Edwards (@Crispie1975) March 2, 2017

#PrimeSuspect1973 Best thing about watching this is going to be the period music ... 70s music was awesome. — The Thunder Tone (@tonypdickinson) March 2, 2017

:: Prime Suspect 1973 continues on ITV on Thursday at 9pm.