Prime Suspect spin-off 'like a less cheery version of Life On Mars'

Prime Suspect’s 1970s spin-off has made its debut – but viewers thought it bore a striking resemblance to another hit show set in the same period.

ITV series Prime Suspect 1973 stars Stefanie Martini as Dame Helen Mirren’s Jane Tennison at the start of her career in the police, but viewers compared it to popular BBC drama Life On Mars.

Stefanie Martini stars as Jane Tennison (ITV)

Viewers commented on the similarities they saw between the programmes.

Some wondered whether Philip Glenister’s Life On Mars character Gene Hunt might make a crossover appearance.

Others found they missed the BBC series.

However, there was praise for Stefanie’s portrayal of the character Dame Helen made famous.

The programme’s soundtrack was also a hit with the audience.

:: Prime Suspect 1973 continues on ITV on Thursday at 9pm.
