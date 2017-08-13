Presenter Kirsty Gallacher charged with drink-driving

Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been charged with a drink driving offence.

Thames Valley Police said that Gallacher, 41, has been bailed to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on September 4.

It follows an incident in Eton, Berkshire, on Saturday.

Kirsty Gallacher (Ian West/PA)

A spokesman said: “Kirsty Gallacher, aged 41, of Chapel Square, Virginia Water, was charged last night with one count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit.”

Gallacher’s representative has been contacted for comment.
