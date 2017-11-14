Pregnant Katherine Jenkins overjoyed to announce ‘sidekick’ for daughter
Katherine Jenkins has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew Levitas.
The Welsh opera singer shared a picture of her two-year-old daughter Aaliyah wearing a cape, with the words “Sidekick coming soon…” on the image.
Along with the picture, posted on Twitter, Jenkins wrote: “Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addition of our 2nd child – a baby brother for our little superhero Aaliyah!”
Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addi.... https://t.co/m2WI0ndXlV pic.twitter.com/peqlZ4uhX8— Katherine Jenkins (@KathJenkins) November 14, 2017
The 37-year-old mezzo-soprano singer and Levitas, a film-maker and artist, became first-time parents with Aaliyah in September 2015.
The couple tied the knot the previous year in a ceremony at Hampton Court Palace.
Jenkins, who has performed for the Queen several times over the years, became a presenter on the BBC’s Songs Of Praise this summer.
