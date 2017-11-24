Pregnant Jordin Sparks announces the sex of her baby

American Idol champion Jordin Sparks has announced the sex of her baby.

The pregnant singer wrote in an Instagram post: “IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!

“@_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around!

“We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man!”

Sparks recently married her model husband Dana Isaiah.

She won American Idol in 2007 at the age of just 17.