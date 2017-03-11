Pregnant Ciara "thankful for amniotic fluid" after Los Angeles car crash

Back to Showbiz Home

Pregnant singer Ciara has said she is “thankful for amniotic fluid” after she was left uninjured in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The musician, whose full name is Ciara Princess Wilson, is expecting a child with her NFL star husband Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson and Ciara arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA.
Russell and Ciara (PA)

She already has a son from a previous relationship with the rapper Future.

A spokeswoman for the 31-year-old said both mother and baby are uninjured after another vehicle struck the passenger side of Ciara’s car.

The couple got married in July 2016.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, Ciara, Russell Wilson

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz