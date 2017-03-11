Pregnant Ciara "thankful for amniotic fluid" after Los Angeles car crash
Pregnant singer Ciara has said she is “thankful for amniotic fluid” after she was left uninjured in a car crash in Los Angeles.
The musician, whose full name is Ciara Princess Wilson, is expecting a child with her NFL star husband Russell Wilson.
She already has a son from a previous relationship with the rapper Future.
One Of The Greatest Gifts Of Being A Woman Was Creating You ❤ #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/1tGo276T66— Ciara (@ciara) March 9, 2017
A spokeswoman for the 31-year-old said both mother and baby are uninjured after another vehicle struck the passenger side of Ciara’s car.
Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid ☺🙏🏽— Ciara (@ciara) March 11, 2017
Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017
The couple got married in July 2016.
Join the conversation - comment here