Pregnant Ciara "thankful for amniotic fluid" after Los Angeles car crash

Pregnant singer Ciara has said she is “thankful for amniotic fluid” after she was left uninjured in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The musician, whose full name is Ciara Princess Wilson, is expecting a child with her NFL star husband Russell Wilson.

Russell and Ciara (PA)

She already has a son from a previous relationship with the rapper Future.

One Of The Greatest Gifts Of Being A Woman Was Creating You ❤ #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/1tGo276T66 — Ciara (@ciara) March 9, 2017

A spokeswoman for the 31-year-old said both mother and baby are uninjured after another vehicle struck the passenger side of Ciara’s car.

Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid ☺🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) March 11, 2017

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

The couple got married in July 2016.