Pregnant Abi Titmuss weds Ari Welkom in Malibu ceremony

Former glamour model Abi Titmuss has tied the knot with musician Ari Welkom at a romantic ceremony in Malibu, California.

The 41-year-old married the father of her unborn child at the Inn of the Seventh Ray on May 7 after an engagement of just under a year.

She shared photos of the special day, where she dressed her five-month bump in an ivory lace gown, with Hello! magazine.

The British star told the publication how she was conscious of her baby moving around as she was walked down the aisle by her father Peter.

“I was aware throughout our wedding day that there were three, not two, of us experiencing it together,” she said.

“The baby is able to hear now and it was lovely to think that he or she could have been listening to us making our vows.

“When the harpist started to play, I could feel him or her moving around.”

She added that, as well as a baby, she had butterflies in her stomach as she joined Welkom at the altar.

Abi, Ari and bump walked down the aisle this month (Hello!/PA)

Ari said: “When I turned to look at her, I thought I was looking at an angel.

“She was more beautiful than I’d ever imagined she would be and, when she stopped in front of me, it was the happiest moment of my life.”

The newly-wed pair paid a special tribute to their loved ones who flew to Los Angeles to make the date.

“To share our wedding day with all the people we love the most was amazing,” said Ari, “and now that Abi and I are married, we really do feel different.

“Our lives are all about building a future and starting a family together with our baby.”

