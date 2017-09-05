Portuguese customs won’t believe I’m Madonna – Madonna

Pop superstar Madonna has vented her frustration after saying she spent days haggling with Portuguese security customs who refused to hand over a package belonging to her.

Sharing her woes in an a sweary Instagram post, she said that the issue arose because officials did not believe her identity.

When you've been arguing with customs all week 🇵🇹. that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease #restingbitchface #bitchimmadonna 🔥

The confusion follows the globally-known US singer’s recent move to the European country’s capital, Lisbon.

Just hours after sharing some cheerful dressed up selfies in her new home, she shared a similar, but angry-looking snap, with the caption: “When you’ve been arguing with customs all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package! #bitchplease #restingbitchface #bitchimmadonna.”

I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! 🇵🇹♥️💯🎼🐎🍷💃🏻😂 👜!

Earlier this week, the 59-year-old mother posted: “I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!”

Aside from luggage difficulties, her move has already included her “first farm experience”.

Good Chat………..🐎🐎🐎🌈🗣🐷💘🐷💘🌈🎉😂💯🇵🇹

In a light-hearted video clip, she said while on horseback: “Having my first farm experience, gonna meet some pigs, not that I haven’t met enough of them in my life already.”