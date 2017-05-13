Portugal wins the Eurovision for the first time ever
13/05/2017 - 23:26:09Back to Showbiz Home
Portugal has been crowned the winners of the Eurovision 2017.
This is the country’s first time taking home the trophy, after 53 years of trying - they've never even made it to the top five.
Salvador Sobral performed the song Amar Pelos Dois (Love For Both), a song composed and written by his sister, Luísa.
The song is a dialed back gentle ballad, different to the usual upbeat Eurovision extravaganza.
Sobral has been diagnosed with a heart condition and was unable to travel to Kyiv for his technical rehearsals last week.
His medical team felt that two weeks away from them was too big a risk.
Instead, his sister Luisa stepped in for him.
Salavdor Sobral competed in the semi final on Tuesday night, and was one of ten qualifiers chosen from 18 entries.
The 27-year-old singer competed on the third series of Idolos, Portugal’s version of Pop Idol in 2009.
Join the conversation - comment here