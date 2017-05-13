Portugal wins the Eurovision for the first time ever

Portugal has been crowned the winners of the Eurovision 2017.

This is the country’s first time taking home the trophy, after 53 years of trying - they've never even made it to the top five.

Salvador Sobral performed the song Amar Pelos Dois (Love For Both), a song composed and written by his sister, Luísa.

The song is a dialed back gentle ballad, different to the usual upbeat Eurovision extravaganza.

Sobral has been diagnosed with a heart condition and was unable to travel to Kyiv for his technical rehearsals last week.

His medical team felt that two weeks away from them was too big a risk.

Instead, his sister Luisa stepped in for him.

Salavdor Sobral competed in the semi final on Tuesday night, and was one of ten qualifiers chosen from 18 entries.

The 27-year-old singer competed on the third series of Idolos, Portugal’s version of Pop Idol in 2009.
