Pop star Pink urges new mothers to stay off scales

Pop star Pink has urged fellow new mothers to stay off the scales after saying that her own post-baby body is viewed as obese.

The US singer, 37, welcomed her second child, son Jameson, in December.

She shared a recent photograph of herself in exercise clothes on Instagram and told her fans that although she does not consider herself to be in tip-top condition she does not see herself as obese.

She told her 1.6 million followers: “Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″?

“By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese.

“I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese.”

Pink added: “The only thing I’m feeling is myself.

“Stay off that scale ladies!”

The singer is also mother to five-year-old daughter Willow with her husband Carey Hart.