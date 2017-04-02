Pop star Pink urges new mothers to stay off scales
Pop star Pink has urged fellow new mothers to stay off the scales after saying that her own post-baby body is viewed as obese.
The US singer, 37, welcomed her second child, son Jameson, in December.
She shared a recent photograph of herself in exercise clothes on Instagram and told her fans that although she does not consider herself to be in tip-top condition she does not see herself as obese.
Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW
She told her 1.6 million followers: “Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″?
“By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese.
“I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese.”
Pink added: “The only thing I’m feeling is myself.
“Stay off that scale ladies!”
The singer is also mother to five-year-old daughter Willow with her husband Carey Hart.
