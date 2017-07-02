Pop star Pink gets trapped in a lift

US pop star Pink has shared a picture of herself and her daughter stuck in a lift.

The Just Like Fire singer posted the image of herself and six-year-old Willow on Instagram.

Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

The image shows Pink and Willow sitting on the floor of the lift, with drinks by their sides.

She told her 1.9 million followers: “Stuck in an elevator (it’s getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box).”

The star, 37, added the hashtag “#help”.

Pink is also mother to seven-month-old son Jameson with partner Carey Hart.