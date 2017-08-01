Poldark’s Tomlinson: Demelza swept away by newcomer’s attention

Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson has hinted that her character could be set for a tryst with soldier Hugh Armitage in the series finale.

The flirtation between Demelza and Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) has been heating up during the BBC drama’s third run, and they head to the sand dunes together in the highly charged final episode.

Tomlinson told Radio Times magazine: “I think Demelza just feels honoured by the attention – no one has ever written her poetry before, and Ross (Aidan Turner) has never sat down with a sketchbook and taken the time to draw her.

“Demelza is swept away by it all.”

Patience is more than a virtue in marriage. It’s a necessity. #Poldark pic.twitter.com/709s3BI1JN — BBC One (@BBCOne) July 30, 2017

Recent episodes have seen forthright Demelza increasingly demand a bigger voice in her marriage with Ross Poldark.

The actress said: “Demelza loves Ross, but she doesn’t need him to the extent that she once did and I think that this relationship with Hugh comes out of someone paying her attention, someone highlighting her worth, while she’s being ignored by Ross.”

As Demelza wrestles with her conscience and longing and her loyalty to her marriage and two small children, she tells her husband: “I wish I could be two people but just for a day, to give myself to him without it being a threat to our marriage.”

Poetry is a means to expressing feelings without saying exactly what you mean. To Ross it would be an apology, respect & envy. - JW #Poldark pic.twitter.com/ccA8QHeoo7 — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) July 30, 2017

Writer Debbie Horsfield said of the Poldarks’ relationship: “It’s a genuine marriage, it’s not rose-tinted.

“In the first series it was lovely, they were falling in love and it was incredibly passionate and really romantic. Then it had its trial and tribulations in series two.

“By series three they were grappling with the challenges of what is going to be a long-haul marriage…

“What we are exploring is a threat to that marriage that comes from a different place – it comes unexpectedly from Demelza.”