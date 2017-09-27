Pitbull sends private plane to Peurto Rico to rescue cancer patients

American artist Pitbull has flown his private jet to Peurto Rico to transfer cancer patients to the US mainland.

The 36-year-old rapper sent his plane to hurricane hit Peurto Rico so cancer patients could receive the chemo treatment they need.

News of the singer's good deed emerged after Puerto Rico congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez thanked the musician on Twitter.

When news of his mission of mercy broke the singer, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, told E! News: "Thank God we're blessed to help. Just doing my part."

Twitter users were quick to commend his generosity.

