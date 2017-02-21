Pippa O’Connor to open store in Dundrum Shopping Center
Good news for Pippa O’Connor fans!
The fashionista is set to open a POCO store in Dundrum Shopping Center and unlike her other pop-ups in Limerick and Dublin, this will stay open for six weeks instead of a single weekend.
For those of you not in the know, POCO is the name of Pippa's fashion line - currently specialising in denim jeans.
The shop is set to open from March 10 and will have trained Pippa style advisors to help you pick the perfect pair of POCO’s for you.
The price of the jeans range from €85 to €110 and include everything from ‘The Mama to Be’ to ‘The Saturday Night’.
On her website, PocobyPipa.com the mother-of-two explains that a fashion line has always been a dream of her but it wasn’t until she was pregnant with her second child that she decided to “go for it”.
