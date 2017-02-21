Pippa O’Connor to open store in Dundrum Shopping Center

Good news for Pippa O’Connor fans!

The fashionista is set to open a POCO store in Dundrum Shopping Center and unlike her other pop-ups in Limerick and Dublin, this will stay open for six weeks instead of a single weekend.

👖👖 2 more sleeps 👖👖 www.pocobypippa.com 🎉🙊🌟 #POCObyPIPPA A post shared by POCO By Pippa (@pocobypippa) on Nov 12, 2016 at 10:44am PST

For those of you not in the know, POCO is the name of Pippa's fashion line - currently specialising in denim jeans.

The shop is set to open from March 10 and will have trained Pippa style advisors to help you pick the perfect pair of POCO’s for you.

The price of the jeans range from €85 to €110 and include everything from ‘The Mama to Be’ to ‘The Saturday Night’.

#pocobypippa The Denim Collection launching 14/11/16 🙌🏻 www.pocobypippa.com - videography by the talented @actuallykillian A post shared by Pippa O'Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie) on Oct 15, 2016 at 1:57am PDT

On her website, PocobyPipa.com the mother-of-two explains that a fashion line has always been a dream of her but it wasn’t until she was pregnant with her second child that she decided to “go for it”.