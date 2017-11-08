Pippa O'Connor expands POCO by Pippa with new item

Pippa O'Connor Ormond has expanded her POCO by Pippa range just in time for Christmas.

The model mum of two took to social media today to unveil the latest addition to the collection - a denim jacket.

The Off Duty jacket is grey wash in colour and a relaxed fit, available both online and in store.

The business woman is in demand and her latest POCO pop up shop is set to open in Dundrum tomorrow.

The news comes shortly after Pippa revealed her latest venture, The Pippa Collection which features scented candles and planners.

Which is your favourite cover design? 😍 Thank you for purchasing our planners so far.. The team are working hard to have them beautifully boxed & with you soon 💕