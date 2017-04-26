Pippa O'Connor and Mairead Ronan Get Blown Away for Childline

On the week of May 22 to 28, the ISPCC’s Get Blown Away for Childline fundraising event will return for a second year.

Fashion Designer and blogger Pippa O’Connor and TV Host Mairead Ronan are championing the call for professional salons nationwide to take part. The campaign is proudly supported by the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer.

Last year’s campaign saw over 650 salons take part, raising over €70,000 and this year, the target will be €100,000. Participating salons will donate the cost of one blow dry by each hairdresser who is taking part to Get Blown Away for Childline.

Pippa O’Connor said: “As a parent I realise how important it is for children to have that person who is willing to listen no matter what they want to talk about, whether they are struggling in school or finding it hard to make friends. Childline is a vital service for our young people and the Get Blown Away campaign is a fun way to raise funds to keep the service running.”

Mairead Ronan said: “Sadly there are children that feel there is nowhere they can turn. Childline is a listening service for all children and is there to listen every single day of the year, 24 hours a day. That’s why I am asking everyone to go to their local salon and Get Blown Away for Childline!”

Campaign founder and Hair Stylist Dylan Bradshaw said: “Last year salons and customers really embraced the campaign – this year we want it to be bigger, better and bolder – and see even more brilliant ‘before and after’ selfies of blow-dries.

“Hairdressers are famous for having a listening ear - which makes Get Blown Away for Childline a natural campaign for the hairdressing industry. As a father of three boys, I know how important it is for children to have support and Childline is an invaluable service for those who don’t. Get Blown Away gives you a fun way to raise funds for this great cause.”

To take part in Get Blown Away for Childline, all you have to do is go to your local participating salon and get a blowdry.

Make sure you show off your new hairdo by posting a ‘before and after’ picture online with the hashtag #GetBlownAway and join in the fun this May 22 - 28.

Salons that wish to take part can register on ISPCC.ie to receive their activity participation pack and further information.