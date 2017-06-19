Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond celebrate wedding anniversary with throwback snap
Six years ago, Pippa O’Connor walked up the aisle to wed TV presenter Brian Ormond.
In honor of the day, the famous couple both to her social media accounts to post some throwback photos of their big day in Co Wicklow’s Powerscourt Hotel.
"Happy Anniversary Brian Ormond such amazing memories of this sunny day 6 years ago in Wicklow. What a weekend it was,” Pippa captioned her Instagram post.
Ormond also took to the picture sharing platform to declare to the world that she is his “everything”.
The couple now have two sons, Ollie and Louis.
