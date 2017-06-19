Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond celebrate wedding anniversary with throwback snap

Six years ago, Pippa O’Connor walked up the aisle to wed TV presenter Brian Ormond.

In honor of the day, the famous couple both to her social media accounts to post some throwback photos of their big day in Co Wicklow’s Powerscourt Hotel.

"Happy Anniversary Brian Ormond such amazing memories of this sunny day 6 years ago in Wicklow. What a weekend it was,” Pippa captioned her Instagram post.

Ormond also took to the picture sharing platform to declare to the world that she is his “everything”.

Happy Anniversary to the most amazing wife. You to me are everything xxx 6years and counting @pipsy_pie

A post shared by Brian Ormond (@brianormondtv) on

The couple now have two sons, Ollie and Louis.
